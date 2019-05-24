ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A tortoise has escaped from it's keepers on Friday, May 24th.
It is a 50 pound, Sulcata Tortoise, Anderson County P.A.W.S. says.
The animal was last scene along Bowen Road off Highway 81 in Anderson, officials say.
If found, please contact Luanna Barber at (616) 894-0370 or Ana Barber at (803) 777-6684.
