SAN FRANCISCO, CA (FOX Carolina) The Pac-12 Conference announced they'll be postponing all sports through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
Tuesday's announcement follows a similar one made by the Big Ten Conference.
The Pac-12 CEO Group made the unanimous vote to postpone after consultation with athletics directors and the conference's Medical Advisory Committee.
“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”
The conference says that student-athletes affected by the decision will continue to receive their scholarships. They will continue to have support from the university, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services.
Also, the Pac-12 conference says they're strongly encouraging that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition during the upcoming academic year an additional year of eligibility.
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said that though the conference's plan to keep student-athletes safe in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee guidelines and state and local government orders, the situation was becoming more challenging.
He said college sports can't operate in a bubble - referencing how some professional leagues are now operating to continue their seasons.
“Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.”
Pac-12 hopes that conditions will begin to improve within the coming months, and would consider a return to competition for affected sports after January 1, 2021.
“We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families,” added Scott. “We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility.”
Talks among other conferences concerning the future of their fall sporting seasons. Stay with FOX Carolina as we follow their decisions.
