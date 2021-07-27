ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A packaging company announced plans Monday for an $80 million dollar new facility to create over 100 new jobs in Anderson County.
Pregis, a global manufacturer of protective packaging, plans to establish operations in Anderson County that will create 120 new jobs.
"The new 168,000-sqaure-foot facility located at 200 Masters Boulevard will produce cutting-edge engineered films for use in performance-oriented packaging solutions for food, consumer packaged goods, and medical device applications," the company said.
The new facility is expected to open by September 2021, according to the company.
Anyone interested in joining the Pregis team should click here.
MORE NEWS: Family of Upstate man speaks out after road rage incident resulting in his death remains unsolved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.