PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said Wednesday a Pacolet man was charged after a child porn investigation led deputies and Homeland Security agents to his doorstep.
Deputies said an investigator assigned to the Attorney General’s Internet Crime Against Children Task Force began an investigation on May 8 based on cyber tips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Through that investigation, deputies said they identified Thomas Gene Smalley, 54, as the suspect, and deputies said multiple agencies executed a search warrant at Smiley’s home on May 19.
Smiley was interviewed and deputies said he admitted to searching for child porn on the internet. A search of his laptop computer revealed multiple files, deputies said.
Smalley was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Third Degree and two for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Second Degree.
“He was arrested yesterday afternoon on those 12 warrants and was released approximately 6 hours later on a $35,000 personal recognizance bond,” said Lt. Kevin Bobo in a news release. “The cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, and this agency would again like to thank Homeland Security for their invaluable assistance in investigating these type of cases.”
