SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Pacolet police officer was involved in a collision on Monday morning, April 29th, the Chief confirms.
The incident took place on South Pine Street in Spartanburg, just after 11:30 am, near Dogwood Club Road.
A Honda, driven by a 20-year-old female, was traveling westward on US 176, when it collided with a Pacolet Police vehicle, a 2010 Dodge traveling eastbound on 176, troopers say.
The Honda attempted a left turn and struck the Dodge.
The officer suffered minor injuries but will be okay, the Pacolet Police Chief confirmed.
The Town of Pacolet expressed their concern for their officer over social media,
Earlier today one of our police officers were involved in a traffic collision on 176. We are praying that all parties involved will have a speedy recovery. We would also like to thank the people that stopped and assisted both parties until first respondents could arrive. A special thanks to the quick response of EMS, Highway Patrol and the Pacolet and Glendale Fire Departments.
The driver of the Honda was cited for failure to yield, troopers say.
