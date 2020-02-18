PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pacolet Town Administrator, Allison Gantte, said the town’s police chief, Terry Logan, “has been released from his duties.”
The decision to let Logan go was agreed upon during a town council meeting Monday night.
Gantte said John Alexander will serve as the interim chief.
“The town will have police coverage, as we are working with Spartanburg County Sheriff Office to serve and protect the city while we fill the position,” Gantte said.
Gantte said she made the recommendation to release Logan to the council but did not elaborate on why that recommendation was made.
