HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Public Schools announced Friday that Mark Page has been named its 2020-21 principal of the year.
Page is the principal of Atkinson Elementary School, a position he has held since 2015. He expressed his reaction to the award in the news release.
“I’m honored and humbled that my colleagues have recognized me when all of them are so deserving.”
Page has been with Henderson County Public Schools since 2007, when he served as an assistant principal at Rugby Middle School.
