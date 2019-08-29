Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, a spokesperson for Pain Management Associates released a statement about the closing of their offices in both North and South Carolina.
Previously, spokesperson Mark Hubbard said they did not know if it was going to be financially viable to continue operating in South Carolina before the company finally made the decision to close.
Mark Hubbard said:
Pain Management Associates has been conducting a coordinated and smooth transition of patients and their medical records over the past month as we terminate operations in South Carolina and at one remaining clinic in North Carolina. Today, August 29 is our final day of seeing patients at clinics in Florence SC and Arden NC. August 30 will be our final day of seeing patients at our clinic in Anderson SC. This will complete our closure process announced several weeks ago. Oaktree Medical and FirstChoice clinics have made patient care and the transition of patients to new providers our top priority throughout this closure process. Any patient who has not made arrangements for transfer of their medical records can pick them up before closing at their individual clinic today or tomorrow. We regret any inconvenience this transition has caused our patients and we are disappointed we were unable to find a better solution to our financial challenges.
Previously, the U.S. Government named Pain Management Associates and other clinics and lab companies associated with a Pickens County chiropractor as part of a federal lawsuit.
Aside from the many patients affected by the closure, more than 250 employees will also be affected.
