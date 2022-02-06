GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you stroll down Main Street in downtown Greenville, you may notice some artistic additions.
Joey Withinarts has done numerous paintings across the Upstate but wanted to make some in honor of Black History Month.
With each stroke and scribble, Joey is using his artwork to shine a light on Black History Month.
"Art truly is a big, you know, big inspiration to the world," he said.
Last year, he created a five-foot-tall painting of John Lewis outside Cantina 76.
This February, Joey decided one painting was not enough and instead created four with the full support of the downtown Greenville restaurant.
"I wanted to have an outlet for him to be put out there a bit, get some recognition but also raising awareness for black history it means a lot to me, means a lot to most of our staff as well," explained Cantina 76 General Manager Tre Lockwood.
The faces of Kobe Bryant, Simone Biles, Bob Marley, and Malcolm X now staring out at Greenville through Joey's art.
"I definitely want to do this mainly because I want to bring you know diversity and show the culture of the African American, full black history. And I wanted to show, you know, the certain people that led the way for African Americans," he said.
I asked Joey what he wants people to take away when they pass by Cantina 76 and his paintings for the rest of the month.
"I hope that people can be inspired and I just hope that people can come over and appreciate you know, appreciate that African American people do have a place," he explained.
All four paintings are expected to remain up until the end of February.
