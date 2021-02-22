SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster's office announced on Monday that the Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration and purification products, will build a new plant in Spartanburg County that will create 425 new jobs as part of a $30 million investment. The Spartanburg County plant will "support the rapid development and production of vaccines and therapeutics, including a COVID-19 vaccine," according to a news release.
McMaster's office said Pall works with clients around the world to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies.
The Spartanburg County plant will be located on Berry Shoals Road in Duncan, and will focus primarily on single-use technology, such as the Allegro™single-use platform.
"Pall Corporation's decision to invest into South Carolina comes at a time when our life sciences sector has evolved into one of our fastest-growing industries. The continued development of life sciences will create high-paying jobs that will ensure wellness and prosperity in South Carolina for years to come," Gov. Henry McMaster said in the news release.
The plant is expected to open in May 2021.
Anyone interested in working at the new Pall facility can click here for employment information.
