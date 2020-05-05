GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The owner of Palmetto Alehouse on Beacon Drive, David McCraw, announced Tuesday that the restaurant will be re-branded as a second Lieu's Asian Bistro location.
Below is the full statement from McCraw:
“I want to personally thank all our Palmetto Alehouse customers for your business and support over the past 8 years. It has been a pleasure to serve you and to have you as a part of the PAH family. I also want to thank all the voters who supported Palmetto’s push to change Greenville County’s hospitality business by passing the Sunday Alcohol Sales Referendum. We couldn’t have done it without your support.
We are excited to announce that Palmetto Alehouse is being re-branded into Lieu’s Asian Bistro and will re-open as soon and safely as possible with a May 18th target date in the same location you know and love off Pelham Road on restaurant row.
David Lieu and I have been working on this idea for many years and we are so proud to finally bring this business to Greenville. The Lieu family sold their Chinese Bistro several years ago and are excited to be entering back into this market with this new and improved concept.”
McCraw states that Lieu’s Asian Bistro will serve Chinese, Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese dishes created by one of the best Asian Chef’s in the country.
“Greenville is lucky to have such an accomplished chef. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with David Lieu and we both are extremely excited for this opportunity," McCraw concluded.
The new Lieu's location will open for lunch and dinner on May 18 at 103 E. Beacon Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.