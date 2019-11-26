Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks will collide in Columbia for their 117th meeting in the longest uninterrupted college football rivalry in the south.
The game, which is scheduled for November 30 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia will kick off at noon on Saturday.
Both South Carolina and Clemson alternate hosting the game each year.
The two teams first met in 1896 and Clemson leads the series with a 70-42-4 record. South Carolina hasn't won since the teams met in Columbia in 2013. The tigers are looking to extend their five game winning streak in the series.
The winner of the game will receive the Palmetto Bowl Trophy, awarded annually to the winning team.
At his press conference ahead of the game, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said,"Every game from here on out they give out a trophy. That’s what our guys are focused on.”
