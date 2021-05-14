GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Education Lottery said Thursday's Palmetto Cash 5 winning ticket, worth $200,000, was sold at a Greenville gas station.
According to the Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip located at 1460 Woodruff Road in Greenville.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
Winners have 180 days from the date of drawing to claim their prize.
