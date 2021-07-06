SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said Friday's Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was to someone in Spartanburg.
According to the lottery, a ticket worth $200,000 was sole at a Fast Fuel on Simuel Road in Spartanburg.
The winning numbers for the Palmetto Cash 5 are: 2, 18, 20, 21, and 26.
The lottery said winners have 180 days to claim their prize.
