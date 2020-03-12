Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - A lucky person in Gaffney is $200,000 richer following Wednesday night's Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.
Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say the winning ticket that matched all five numbers was sold at the Kangaroo Express on Shelby Highway in Gaffney.
In addition, officials say the ticket holder "powered up" their ticket for additional $1 doubling their prize of $100,000 to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
Wednesday's Palmetto Cash 5 numbers were:
4 - 8 - 16 - 18 - 22 Power-Up: 2
The winner will have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
More news: SC Colleges and Universities asking students to return from Spring Break at a later date amid coronavirus concerns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.