WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A certain group of students in Palmetto High School are getting performance ready for the grand stage.
The PHS Chorus has a winter concert this week and FOX Carolina got a sneak peek to see them before the show.
“This semester I have 55 [students],” said Jared Fricks, the chorus director. “In my whole course program this year I have about 130 students, but I’ll have the rest of them next semester.”
Covid undoubtedly threw a wrench in the plans for many last year, especially PHS Chorus.
“This is the first winter concert we’ll have since 2019, on stage. So we’re very excited.”
In order to keep the interesting going for students, they had to think outside of the box as it relates to performance.
They started holding posting performance videos with a more artistic twist.
We spoke with a couple of students who say singing helps them with self-expression, and it’s a joyful time.
One student said singing is in his blood.
“We were raised in the church, so we have a bunch of people who can sing,” Trashaun Lindsey.
“Mr. Fricks picks so much different repertoire for us to sing,” said Claire Barnes.
The concert will be Thursday, December 9 at 7 PM. Tickets will cost $2.
The winter concert will be held at PHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.