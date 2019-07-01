Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - With summer heating up, and more people heading to the lake, the Palmetto Poison Center wants boaters to be aware of the danger of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
Because carbon monoxide can't been seen, tasted, or smelled, the Palmetto Poison Center says it can kill quickly or slowly. The PPC says people of all ages can be affected by the gas, but infants and children are the most vulnerable.
The Palmetto Poison Center wants to remind boaters that carbon monoxide can accumulate in inadequately vented canvas enclosures and that gas can become trapped in enclosed spaces, or can even accumulate by other boats docked or anchored near your boat.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include, fatigues, sleepiness, dizziness, nausea, headache, irregular breathing, confusion, or disorientation.
According to the PPC, installing a CO alarm inside of the boat is a great preventative in keeping your family and friends safe on the waterways.
The PPC provides services to over 4 million residents in all 46 counties of South Carolina free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To contact them, call 1-800-222-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.