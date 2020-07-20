GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster on Monday announced that he was using an allotment of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to create the Safe Access to Flexible Education grant program.
The governor said SAFE grants will help families with students in private, parochial or independent schools in South Carolina that suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 meet their educational needs.
The governor is allocating $32 million in GEER funds to fund the SAFE grants program.
The program can provide up to a $6,500 grant per student and help arrpozimately 5,000 students. The first 2,500 will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis and the remaining grants will be distributed by lottery.
Families with a household adjusted gross income level of 300 percent or less of the federal poverty level may apply. For instance, a family of four earning less that $78,600 could apply.
Parents can sign up to receive an alert for then the SAFE grants portal opens at https://mysceducation.org
McMaster said the GEER funds were allocated under the CARES Act.
“Private schools in our state provide an essential education to over 50,000 children,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “They provide parents the ability to choose the type of education environment and instruction they feel best suits their child’s unique needs. And a large number of these students come from working or low-income families – who - in the best economy – are barely able to scrimp and scrape together just enough money to pay their child’s tuition.”
South Carolina received $1.9 billion in CARES Act funding from the US government.
McMaster previously announced that some GEER funds had been donated to the state’s eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
McMaster was joined by Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and teachers when he made the announcement Monday at Hampton Park Christian School.
Later Monday afternoon, the Palmetto State Teachers Association responded to the governor's announcement, saying they're 'disappointed' with his decision. They believe the funds would be better put to use to help public schools, who are facing 'unprecedented operational challenges' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read their full statement below:
Slap in the face to the public school educators. Can't wait to vote this guy out!
