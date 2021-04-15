ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Palmetto Yacht Management announced today it will bring 211 new jobs to Clarendon County over the next five years.
The marine transport company has invested more than $3.7 million to create 211 new jobs. It was also announced that the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with the project.
The new operations will increase the company's capacity to meet growing demand.
The new facility is expected to be completed in May 2022.
“Palmetto Yacht Management’s decision to establish operations in Clarendon County speaks volumes about South Carolina’s ideal location and world-class workforce. This more than $3.7 million investment, creating 211 new jobs, is a huge win for Clarendon County and the entire state. We congratulate this company on their success and look forward to supporting them in the future," says Gov. Henry McMaster.
MORE NEWS: US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.