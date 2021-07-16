UPSTATE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The pandemic brought many challenges for the criminal justice system, one of those being a major backlog of cases. This is causing a slowdown of justice.
Margaret-Ann Carter sat down with solicitor David Stumbo to continue her investigation into a struggling judicial system.
It's a snowball effect that has now led to nearly 12 thousand cases being thrust upon 14 prosecutors serving Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, and Newberry Counties.
"The system is overwhelmed and flooded with cases, that's the cry that we're giving to those that are writing the checks the county councils the city councils the legislature is the criminal justice system needs more resources to handle this," said Stumbo
The solicitor said they are doing a lot more with a lot less. The cases keep piling up because while the courts were closed for the last year, the crimes didn't stop and law enforcement continued to make arrests.
There were several factors that combined together and led to tough decisions having to be made and more suspect being released on bond. One of those main factors was the fear a coronavirus outbreak from too many inmates in the prison system.
We put together a breakdown comparing the number of warrants pending going into the 2020 docket compared to the number of warrants the solicitors office saw at the end of June 2021.
Before the pandemic, prosecutors has 6,950 warrants pending. At the end of last month Stumbo says he recorded 11,705 which is split between 14 prosecutor and the solicitor looking at 800 to 1,000 cases.
Solicitor Stumbo said they work with local law enforcement agencies to get the most violent and dangerous offenders into court as soon as possible. Right now, Stumbo is working to get more funding for his office.
