CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Carolina Panthers announced that they plan to allow fans to attend games at 100% capacity for home games during the 2021 season, according to a release from the team published on Facebook.
The team will also return to Wofford College for training camp this season, according to a release from Wofford. Training camp for the Panthers will begin on July 27, according to the release.
The Panthers were not able to return to Wofford College for training camp in 2020 due to NFL rules regulating training camp to team headquarters due to the COVID -19 pandemic, Wofford says.
According to a release from the Panthers, fans are being allowed to return to home games at full capacity due to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper lifting indoor mask requirements as well as mass gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines.
The team says that masks will not be required to be worn, but they will be available to people that want to wear one. The team added that there will not be separate sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans.
Temperature checks will also not be required, according to the release from the team. The release says that proof of vaccination will not be required for entry into Bank of America Stadium, which is where the Panthers' home stadium.
MORE NEWS: Deputies shoot armed suspect along Circle Rd. in Easley, sheriff's office says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.