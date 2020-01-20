CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Carolina Panthers have been busy in the off-season, seeing several changes in staffing - including a new head coach, offensive coordinator and now a new defensive coordinator.
Monday, the team announced that new Head Coach Matt Rhule has officially brought on one of his associates from Baylor to fill the defensive coordinator position.
Phil Snow worked with Rhule at the university since 2017, playing a key role in the Bears' Top 10 finish in the 2019 season. However, the pair's connection runs deeper than Baylor.
The Panthers are confident Snow and Rhule's relationship, combined with the talent that is new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, will help take the franchise to a new level.
Snow brings over 40 years of coaching experience and wisdom to the Panthers, having been dubbed the "Yoda of coaches."
The new coaches will be working closely with their staff and players in the off-season, in preparation for the 2020 pre-season in August.
For more information on Phil Snow, click here.
