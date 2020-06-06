CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers have cut ties with a security company, citing remarks made by the company's CEO in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
The remarks came to light after a general email was sent by Charlotte non-profit Queen City Unity, calling for leaders in the area to stand with them and other groups in demanding police reform and other social justice action items.
Jorge Millares, executive director for the non-profit, said in a letter posted online that the nonprofit's call for action was met with a response from Ken Gill, CEO and president of Charlotte-based company CPI Security. Gill's response challenged the email Millares sent out, saying focusing on black-on-black crime would be a "better use of time" as activists called for justice following Floyd's death in Minneapolis. After receiving the letter, Millares called for a boycott of CPI Security.
"Ken, to ignore the centuries of oppression of people of color puts your character in question and shows us who you really are. Not to mention the deafening silence from you and your organization in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and so many other social injustices. We hear you loud and clear, Ken Gill," part of Millares' response read.
Gill would later apologize on Twitter using the company's account to post a screenshot of a letter.
June 6, 2020
Hours later, however, the Panthers announced they too had taken action. Citing a promise made one week prior to do their part in combating systemic injustice, the Panthers tweeted that they chose to end their relationship with the company, noting they informed Gill of the decision.
Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it. CPI Security has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight.— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 7, 2020
Queen City Unity also was offering assistance to CPI employees who resigned after Gill's remarks surfaced.
If you or anyone that you know resigned due to the bigotry of the CEO this week we will be providing Job Search assistance, coaching, and mentorship. Please email us at info@queencityunity.org with your information and details. We are in this battle for social justice together. pic.twitter.com/LVd6m9N2KL— Queen City Unity (@QueenCityUnity) June 6, 2020
