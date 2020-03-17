Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the Carolina Panthers gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, that's according to a release on Panthers.com.
The Panthers said General Manager Marty Hurney met with Newton and his representation to discuss the plan, signaling the end of his nine-year run in Carolina.
"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Hurney said. "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."
Following the Panthers' announcement, Newton responded on Instagram saying:
"Stop with the word play! I never asked for it! There is no dodging this one; I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like i wanted this; you forced me into this!!"
Newton has played in three Pro Bowls but suffered multiple injuries since 2016.
He was the NFL's MVP in 2015.
The full statement from the Panthers can be read here.
More news: North Carolina's governor limits all restaurants & bars to takeout & delivery customers only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.