Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Former Panthers linebacker and coach Sam Mills has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
This marks the first time Mills has been named a finalist after being a semifinalist twice previously.
Mills joins other first-time finalist, previously eligible, including LeRoy Butler, Torry Holt, Zach Thomas and Bryant Young. Also on the ballot are Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce and Alan Faneca, along with Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, John Lynch and Richard Seymour and first-year eligible players Troy Polamalu and Reggie Wayne.
Mills spent nine seasons with the Saints before becoming one of the founding members of the Carolina Panthers in 1995. During his three years as a player, Mills had 331 tackles, 10 sacks, and seven interceptions.
After retiring as a player, Mills served as a defensive assistant and then linebackers coach in 2004.
Mills passed away in 2005 from intestinal cancer, but is forever known for his famous "Keep Pounding" speech before the team's home playoff victory in the 2003 Wild Card round.
The Panthers first win as a franchise came as a result of a pick six interception by Mills.
