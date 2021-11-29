CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – An ankle injury will sideline Carolina Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the year, according to the organization.
McCaffery suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.
A MRI Monday showed that the injury was severe enough to place him on injured reserve.
This is the second time McCaffery has been on injured reserve this season. He suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season that kept him out five games.
