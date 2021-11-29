Christian McCaffrey signs record contract to become highest paid running back in the NFL, reports say

Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium.

 Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – An ankle injury will sideline Carolina Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the year, according to the organization.

McCaffery suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

A MRI Monday showed that the injury was severe enough to place him on injured reserve.

This is the second time McCaffery has been on injured reserve this season. He suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season that kept him out five games.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.