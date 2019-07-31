SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The owner of the Carolina Panthers confirmed Wednesday the team will eventually move its annual summer training camp spot away from Wofford College.
The question that remains is when will the move happen?
Panthers training camp has been at Wofford College for the past 25 years, but the contract between the NFL team and the college ends after this year.
Team owner David Tepper said the camp will eventually move to the team’s future facility in Rock Hill.
However, next season is still up in the area, but there is a chance the team will either train at Wofford or the team’s Charlotte facility, known as “the bubble,” in 2020.
"Whether we come here, or we go there, eventually we're going to be in Rock Hill,” Tepper said. “It's going to be about the best we can be. It's going to be a football decision, we've got that bubble sitting there, and we've got familiarity here. So these have to be the top two choices."
Tepper also spoke to reporters about his desire to build a stadium with a retractable roof in Charlotte within the next ten years.
