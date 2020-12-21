Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper announced his decision to not renew the contract of Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney.
“I notified Marty that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2020 season,” Tepper said. “This was a difficult decision. Marty has been a valuable member of our franchise and there is no way to convey my level of respect for him. We sincerely appreciate his hard work over 19 seasons and wish him well moving forward.”
Hurney's first term as GM ran from 2002-2012, the second from 2017-2020. During that time, the Panthers made four playoff appearances, won two division titles and played in one NFC Championship, moving on to Super Bowl XXXVIII.
Hurney originally joined Carolina in 1998, serving as director of football administration and then director of football operations before being named the club’s general manager in 2002.
“I want to thank Dave and Nicole for the opportunity to be a part of this organization over the last three seasons,” Hurney said. “I have a great relationship with Matt and everybody in the building. I believe this team is well-positioned for the future and wish Matt, the players and the entire organization all the best.”
More news: Coroner identifies 4-year-old killed in fatal fire at Clinton apartment complex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.