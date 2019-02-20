CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg Co. deputies said a man who blew snot from his nose onto a deputy’s face and chest was arrested Tuesday evening.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Hub Greer Road in Chesnee around 7:20 p.m. for a breach of peace call.
When a deputy arrived, the deputy reported that a 67-year-old man opened the door and the deputy asked what was going on. Before the man who opened the door could answer, the deputy said Henderson Pamer, 42, came out of a back room without any pants on and began “screaming and yelling in a vulgar and profane manner.”
The deputy said Pamer charged toward the door and tried to take a swing at him. The other man was able to grab Pamer’s arm and intercept the punch.
Afterwards, the deputy said Pamer continued to scream and then intentionally blew mucus from his nose onto his face and chest.
After blowing snot on the deputy, Pamer reportedly took a step back and kicked the deputy in the chest.
The deputy was able to wrestle Pamer to the ground and eventually get him into handcuffs.
Another deputy arrived at the scene at that point and took Pamer to jail.
Pamer was cited for breach of peace, assault third degree, resisting arrest, and a warrant was signed charging with discharging of bodily fluid, per the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
