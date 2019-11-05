GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Elections Commissioner Conway Belangia said Tuesday that some precincts reported paper jams with the new paper-based machines.
Belangia said the paper jams occurred in 3 or four of the county’s 64 precincts for the Nov. 5 election.
As of 2:30 p.m., Belangia said everything was running smoothly.
Polls are open in South Carolina until 7 p.m.
