The teen who engaged deputies in a six-minute gunfight during a chase through Spartanburg County in December 2018 pled guilty in that case, and for several armed robberies in the weeks leading up to that crime.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Jerel Nathaniel Mosley Jr. pleaded guilty to 7 counts of armed robbery, 6 counts of kidnapping and 3 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges include crimes against three businesses and their employees.

The judge sentenced Mosley to 25 years in prison.

The robberies occurred Nov. 25, 2018 at the Spinx on Charlotte Highway on Dec. 5, 2018; another at the Spinx on W.O. Ezell Blvd. that same day; and Dec. 7, 2018 at McDonald’s on E. Main St. in Duncan. .

Mosley was arrested following the Dec. 7, 2018 hold-up of the McDonald’s restaurant near the intersection of Highway 290 & I-85 in Duncan. A Duncan police officer attempted to stop Mosley’s getaway vehicle in the restaurant parking lot, but Mosley ended up leading the officer and Spartanburg County deputies on a high-speed chase.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said Mosely began firing gunshots at pursuing deputies during the chase and struck patrol cars. The chase ended after Mosley made a U-turn and a deputy rammed his car.

Mosley was shot several times before he was taken into custody.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Mosley is now paralyzed from an injury sustained during the crime spree.

Mosley admitted to two of the robberies in police interviews after his arrest. Security cameras connected him to the third case.

