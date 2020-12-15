HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Pardee UNC Health Care on Wednesday received its first supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and began administering doses to the first group of health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the hospital in Hendersonville.
Officials said the first group of workers to get the vaccine were ten who are caring for patients or cleaning areas used by patients with COVID-19.
The first person to receive the vaccine was Dr. Chris Parsons, medical director for Pardee’s Center for Infectious Diseases, followed immediately by Crystal O’Dell, RN, director of nursing for the Henderson County Department of Public Health.
“That felt great,” said Parsons immediately after his vaccination, per a news release. “To be able to begin the vaccination process here in our community with a vaccine reported to be 95% effective is a significant milestone in the course of this pandemic.”
Officials said Pardee was among the first 11 facilities in the state to receive the vaccine and begin the vaccination process.
Pardee is following the parameters established by CDC, as specified for Phase 1a distribution of the Pfizer vaccine. “To move through this first phase of distribution, we began by prioritizing staff according to geographic location within the hospital and clinical settings, as well as our ambulatory and Urgent Care clinics,” said David Ellis, MD, chief medical officer for Pardee UNC Health Care, in a news release. “The list we submitted to the NC DHHS COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS) includes those who are caring for or cleaning areas used by patients with COVID-19 working throughout our organization - our Emergency Department, Respiratory Care Unit (RCU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Environmental Services department, and all clinical settings.”
Pardee will also be able to offer the vaccine to those serving on the front lines throughout Henderson County as part of Phase 1A of the distribution, officials said.
MORE NEWS - DHEC updates FAQ responses about the COVID-19 vaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.