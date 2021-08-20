RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina children now must get approval from a parent or guardian before receiving the current COVID-19 vaccine available to them. Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation on Friday that contained the written consent mandate. It was part of a larger bill that expands the medications or immunizations that pharmacists trained to deliver shots can administer to consumers, including vaccines. The consent would apply immediately for the COVID-19 vaccine provided by any health care provider as long as the vaccine is designated by federal regulators for emergency use. State law otherwise allows some youth to provide their own permission for certain treatments, like for communicable diseases.
