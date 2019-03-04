GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After their veteran son took his own life, his parents are saying inmates at Lee Correctional Institution used a 'sextortion' scam to target him.
Kathy Bowling and Kevin Johns said they visit the 24-year-old's grave rain or shine to talk to him. A young Army veteran, Jacob Johns was seen laughing and smiling just days before he killed himself.
"That's the phone call that I was expecting to get when he was fighting in Afghanistan,” Bowling said. “That's what I thought was going to happen there but when he made it home alive from the Army even though he was injured I thought he was safe and he gets unprotected by his state."
Both parents believe inmates at Lee Correctional Institution tried to scam their son out of $1,189 while posing as the parents of a 17-year-old girl. In the text messages, you can see Jared saying he doesn't remember talking to the young girl. He then asked them for proof of the conversation.
"We didn't get the phone back until September the 27th and that's when we saw the suicide video he left us and he kept saying ‘I've done something stupid,’” Bowling said. “We didn't know what he was talking about. It took me probably 15 minutes of going through the phone afterwards and looking at the text messages that were exchanged back and forth and thinking he was totally scammed."
She said she started texting the numbers on her own phone and says one person apologized for her son's death but stuck with their story - that Jared had exchanged pictures with their underage daughter.
FOX Carolina made attempts to call the phones, but were met with busy tones.
Bowling and Johns said being back at the grave site never gets any easier. Over and over they think about the what ifs. What if he had talked to them? What if they knew? What if it wasn't September 11th? It all played a role.
To this day they say it still haunts them to know Jared’s Apple watch painted the details of how it happened.
"This guy texted at noon and said ‘My wife is going to authorities’ and at 12:01 it shows Jared's last act of energy is at 12:01 and that would have been when he shot himself and his heart stopped at 12:03,” Bowling said.
The parents believe his PTSD and the death date both played a role and made for the perfect storm. They said the day the twin towers went down was when Jared decided he wanted to be in the army at just 7-years-old.
When investigating, we did reach out to the Department of Corrections for comment, they referred us to Greenville Police.
GPD confirmed they are actively investigating the case.
