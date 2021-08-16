- Thomas Gore, Alvieann Chandler, Freeman Stoddard
- Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes
Parents debate Pickens Co. Schools decision on e-learning days
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting today, students are learning virtually due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in Pickens County.
Parents have been outspoken since the announcement—some saying they want to ensure their kids are protected from the virus, while others protested to get them back into the classrooms.
The Pickens County School District announced Friday that 160 students tested positive for COVID-19 just nine days into the school year. Donna Usery says her twins Caydon and Campbell were two of them.
"We don't know how any of us got it, just honestly. We don't know," Usery said.
26 employees have also confirmed cases. And over 600 students and staff are in quarantine. That's why the school district decided to move to e-learning for a few days.
"I was hoping they would make the right decision. And I think the closed schools was absolutely the correct decision given what this Delta variant is doing in the community," said Usery.
Usery's wife is also a teacher. She understands how frustrating this is for educators as well. Her entire house ended up testing positive.
However, parents like Justin Davis disagree. He calls the decision unprofessional.
"You're not coming to school. Here's your laptop. Figure it out because that's, kind of, what it felt like to us," Davis said.
Davis is a father-of-four with two children in Pickens County Schools. He helped spearhead a protest at the district office Monday morning.
"I can't just call in and not go to work, because if that happens, I don't get paid. And if I don't get paid, my kids don't food, they don't have power, they don't have water, they don't have a home," Davis said.
The decision is only for five days, but if the district has one more virtual learning day, there are provisos state lawmakers put into the budget that could threaten their funding.
"I think the law needs to be changed. I think what the governor has done is putting a lot of people at risk," Usery said.
Davis says his kids don't do well online. He feels the school district had ample time to prepare a better plan. He hopes this doesn't become a pattern.
"I don't think anybody wants to see kids get sick. Nobody wants to see teachers and staff get sick, but at the same time, we knew at the beginning of the school year that this was a possibility," said Davis.
In-person classes are expected to return on Monday.
"How many students could potentially die? How many staff members could potentially die that could be prevented if people just put on a mask?" said Usery.
The school district released a statement:
“Thanks to everyone here for their passion and concern for the education of all of our children. The district assures you that your voices have been heard and we are working diligently to prepare for the safe return of students face to face next Monday. Again, we appreciate everyone’s concern and understand the inconvenience this week may cause as we work to make decisions to take care of all of our students and employees.”
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Anisa Snipes
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.