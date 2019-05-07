GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The parents who accused a Greer daycare worker of shoving their child’s head into the ground back in February have now filed a lawsuit.
It happened on Feb. 6 at the Classy Kids Day Care on Brushy Creek Road.
Greer police charged Belinda Owusu with cruelty to children after the incident.
On April 25, the lawsuit was filed in Greenville County, naming Classy Kids, Belinda Owusu, and the daycare’s owners as defendants.
The lawsuit listed the following causes of action: liability for negligence and recklessness, negligent hiring and negligent supervision, breach of contract, and South Carolina Unfair Trade Practice Act violation.
The parents have requested a jury trial.
Read the full lawsuit below:
The owners of the daycare declined to comment.
FOX Carolina is working to contact Owusu for a statement also.
PREVIOUSLY - Greer police charge daycare worker after 4-year-old said she slammed his head to the ground
