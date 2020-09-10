GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Family and friends of Max Hofbauer, the 15 year old that officials say drowned last week in the Upstate, are dealing with the emptiness he's left behind. The Hofbauer's say every day since their son's passing, their house has been filled with Max's friends, providing comfort and stories of Max, to help with the loss they are faced with.
"For me, day by day it changes, I mean I can sit here and talk now. I don't understand how I can do this, but then all of a sudden you start crying," Christian Hofbauer, Max's father, said.
Hofbauer said his son was a normal teenage boy, very athletic and competitive in sports, with an adventurous spirit.
"He loved water, he jumped all over the place, any time he could jump, he jumped from way higher places than what was there so that was the last thing I thought was going to happen to him," his father said.
Max Hofbauer was jumping with his friends from a bridge on Lake Rabon where the Laurens County Coroner says he did not resurface.
"He would be the one on the team that if somebody needed an uplift, he would provide that for them," Christine Hofbauer, Max's mother, said.
She says Max's friends are now repaying the favor by being there for his family.
"Having all these kids here has really provided us alot of strength and support," she said.
According to his family, Max Hofbauer would've turned 16 this week.
PREVIOUSLY - Coroner: Greenville teen found dead in water after jumping, not resurfacing in Lake Rabon
