GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The parents of Grant Harrelson said they will celebrate his 17th birthday by sharing his love of basketball with other Upstate children this Christmas season.
Grant and Emma Calder, both 16-year-old students at Wade Hampton High School, passed away after a car crash in Semptember.
Grant's parents said Saturday would have been his 17th's birthday and they have come up with a special way to celebrate.
They are even asking others to get involved.
Here is what Grant's father, Jeff Harrelson, posted on Facebook:
"This Saturday, Dec. 5th would’ve been Grant’s 17th birthday. We struggled with how to celebrate but then we wanted to come up with a way to help others. We decided to buy 17 basketballs and donate to a toy drive in Pickens. We would love if others would choose to donate a basketball to any local toy drive for Christmas. There are toy drives at Bon Secours and Greer Relief. Any toy drive would be greatly appreciated. We would love for you to send or post pictures. #FlyHighGrant"
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Parents of Wade Hampton High student Grant Harrelson say through organ donation, their son provided "four miracles"
2 Wade Hampton High School Students die following crash Monday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.