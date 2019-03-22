GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Brain Injury Association of South Carolina announced that parents of the late Tripp Halstead will join many “Team Boom” supporters in the Upstate Run and Roll 5K.
In 2012, Bill and Stacy Halstead’s two-year-old son, Tripp, was injured when a large branch broke from a tree and landed directly on his head.
Millions of people began following Tripp Halsteads’ journey on social media after the incident. However, the boy passed away from complications due to his traumatic brain injury on March 15, 2018.
On March 30, 2019, just one year after Tripp’s death, Stacy and Bill Halstead will participate in the race in Greenville’s Cleveland Park.
“Bill and I are so honored to be able to run this race in memory of Tripp,” Stacy Halstead said in a news release. “Our son was a traumatic brain injury survivor for five years and he lost that fight last year at the tender age of seven. We now try to pay it forward with every opportunity that we can. We appreciate the Upstate Run & Roll 5K and BIASC for including us in this very special race.”
The Upstate Run & Roll 5K is taking place during Brain Injury Awareness Month.
PREVIOUSLY - Memorial service held for Tripp Halstead, boy critically injured by tree limb in 2012
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.