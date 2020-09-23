WADE HAMPTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Wade Hampton teen sat down with us to share their son's story.
Grant Harrelson was killed in a crash that killed another teen a little more than one week ago.
The crash happened last Monday and Grant died two days later. We are now learning he was an organ donor and the family says he provided four miracles.
His mom and dad say that they are loving all of the memories people have shared through social media about their son, and they are clinging to even some of the simple things that Grant enjoyed.
His mom says she will miss seeing him hit the basketball court. His dad, who is a basketball coach in another school district, says it is sad knowing he'll never suit up again.
His dad says Grant, "was the life of the party... He lit up a room."
Grant was just 16 years old when he died two days after a tragic crash.
Jeff Harrelson, grant's dad, says, "even though it wasn't easy, we felt God in every turn that we made."
One of those turns was a decision for organ donation and that was a decision that Grant made just one year ago when he got his driver's license.
Kara Harrelson, Grant's mom recalls, "the conversation. Grant said 'I’m not going to need them' which that is kind of his personality. I could hear him say 'I don’t need that,'" she goes on to say that because of that conversation," we knew that that was what he would have wanted."
"Even though, we didn’t get the miracle that we asked for, God multiplied our miracle by four," says Jeff.
Four lives, four miracles, through donating his heart - his kidneys and his liver.
"I did not get that miracle, but there are miracles so that was a comfort to us. It doesn’t lessen the pain, but it shows us something joyful," says Kara.
She says she was comforted by something that a church member shared with that. They told her that, "what a miracle you and God provided with Grant's organs."
Finding joy in this time is tough - they one day hope that they can celebrate Grant's life--- with those that he helped.
Jeff says, "that someday we can meet those people and celebrate with them."
Kara believes strongly that, "God is carrying us to the next step, but the community is holding us up too."
The family says their faith is bringing them through this, but they are asking for continued prayers for every family involved, including the two teens who survived this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.