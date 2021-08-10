Mother Yunuen Dominguez attended the first protest. She says the rising COVID numbers and recommendations from medical leaders suggests needing masks back in schools.
"Right now, It's just a lot of worry—worry for our kids and everybody else's safety," Dominguez said.
Mother-of-three Cathy Stevens is also apart of the advocacy group.
"What I would just like is a reasonable approach. And I feel like, right now, we have nothing in the middle," Stevens said.
Dominguez considers the postponement of the board meeting ironic.
"If he wasn't feeling well, and look what happened. They had to postpone the meeting. What's going to happen when our kids go back to school?" said Dominguez.
During a phone conversation, Meek says if there was a threat of an outbreak at a school, they board would act accordingly. He asks parents would they want to stay at a meeting where a board member said he was feeling sick?
The parent group is also asking for a mask policy. The school district says their hands are tied due to the law. And the schools could lose state funding if they enforce it.
However, they have other ideas too, such as Hepa air filters and purifiers in every classroom, a staggered lunch or the option for lunch outside or in an outdoor tent, to offer physical education outdoors, and to have music class outside as well, for examples. They stress that students who choose to mask up cannot wear masks while they eat.
Media Relations Director for the Greenville County School District Tim Waller says they're open to the ideas, and they're listening.
"I think we can get away with that provided the weather is good and it conducive to that particular school and that particular learning experience," Waller said.
However, Waller says the ideas don't work for every school building. So, they'll leave it up to the teachers and administration.
"We're going to do what's best for all of the students where possible; even with the limitations and the roadblocks," said Waller.
The parents also suggested the district rely on federal and local funding. We brought this to Meek. He says it won't be enough to fund them, and they'll need the state's funding of around $200 million dollars.
Stevens says she tried virtual learning for her kids, and it worked the last school year, but she knows the benefits of in-person learning and wants them to go back. She says she's still apprehensive about the upcoming semester. She says last year's protocols were better.
"The meeting was canceled out of an abundance of caution, and yet, we're sending our kids into what is, effectively, the lion's den," Stevens said.
Dominguez hopes there will be more opportunities for online learning.
Waller suggests parents attend open house and bring these ideas to the schools.
Meek wants parents to know he's on their side. And whatever issues were meant to be discussed at the postponed meeting will be reviewed at later meetings.
The next school board meeting is set for Aug. 24.
Meek says he's resting and recovering. He is vaccinated. And he's doing much better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.