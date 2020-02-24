CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to cover funeral expenses for a 7-year-old Clinton girl who passed away unexpectedly while having her tonsils removed.
Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill passed away on Feb. 21 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood. Paisley’s parents said she went into surgery, and one minute later, her heart stopped.
The parents, Austin and Jasmine, said the girl was healthy and had no signs of issues or complications.
Autopsy results are expected by Tuesday to help offer more clarification on how Paisley died, her parents said.
Paisley’s obituary describes her as: “a gifted and talented student and a straight-A 2nd Grader at Clinton Elementary. Her full of “Joy” attitude could be seen in everything she did, from playing T-Ball and Softball to performing Hip-Hop dance routines and gymnastics programs with her friends at the Dance Shop and Dance South. She enjoyed showing off her craft skills by making arts and crafts but enjoyed giving them away even more. Paisley loved being part of the activities at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, singing and acting in the church plays and being the Angel in the Easter Pageant. Her years on earth may have only been seven, but the love she shared will last a lifetime.”
A service to celebrate Paisley’s life will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church. The service will be followed followed by a cryptside committal ceremony at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
The visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to cover the funeral expenses. More than $28,000 has been raised as of Monday afternoon.
MORE NEWS - Kobe Bryant’s widow files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter company, saying pilot was negligent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.