SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville Police are investigating after students made verbal threats to other students at Bryson Middle School, according to Greenville County School official Teri Brinkman.
Brinkman said the students who made the threats weren't allowed to come to school on Friday and are being reprimanded according to the school's code.
We're told the following message went out to parents Thursday night in regards to the threat:
This is Principal Caroline Bohnenberger from Bryson Middle School calling to let you know that today two students were making threats of potential harm against others students. Law enforcement was notified, and the administration questioned and searched the students. It was determined that no steps had been taken to act upon the threats, and the students do not have access to weapons. Because of the nature of the statements, the students will be disciplined in accordance with our code. Please know that we take seriously every threat that is made against students and our school. This is a great opportunity for you to remind your student that threatening others is not okay and has very serious consequences, and also to reassure your student that the administration works quickly and in partnership with law enforcement to ensure their safety. If you have additional questions or concerns, feel free to contact me.
Brinkman mentioned that it is standard policy to have added law enforcement the following day after a threat is made to the school.
Witnesses say parents went to the school Friday morning worried for their children's safety.
We're told Principal Bohnenberger is holding a schoolwide virtual meeting with all of the students Friday morning.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
