Parents want to know when metal detectors will be used in Cherokee County schools

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Consuela Cowan is picking up her son from school for a doctor's appointment.
“He’s 12," she said.
He's a 7th grader at Gaffney Middle School and recently a male student brought a loaded .380 caliber handgun to the school.
“My first instinct was okay is my child okay," Cowan said.“I was very concerned.”
According to a Cherokee County School District policy metal detectors could soon be used at entrances to buildings, in classrooms, or at sports complexes.
“I think all schools should have it because kids as young as kindergarten bringing in knives," Cowan said.
The school board adopted the policy to enhance security and prevent students from bringing weapons into schools.
“All schools should have some extra step of protection just to make sure everybody is covered," she said.
It's a policy Cowan supports.
“One wrong word to anybody that’s carrying a weapon everything can go wrong quickly," she said.
However, critics of metal detectors believe it violates privacy.
“Kids don’t have privacy until they’re grown and out the house," Cowan said.
The policy also states the administration can use metal detectors for searches if there's reasonable suspicion based on reliable information.
“That’s the safety of everyone," Cowan said.
Gaffney police arrested the student with the gun and school administrators praised the student who told the principal he had one. It's why Cowan wants those detectors as soon as possible.
