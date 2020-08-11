PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Some students are back in class while others are preparing to go to class.
“A lot of our parents are concerned about how they’re going to manage,” Kim Thomas says.
She’s the interim CEO and president with the South Carolina Autism Society.
“Our families are worried that their children due to sensory issues are going to have a difficult time keeping a mask on while they’re at school,” Thomas said.
She’s encouraging parent-mentors and advocates to collaborate with families with special needs and with schools.
“It’s even a bigger challenge to have them in front of the computer during the designated time being proposed,” Thomas said.
She says some children with special needs may need more face-to-face therapy or learning sessions.
“It’s difficult to find people that are willing to go into the home right now because of COVID,” Thomas said.
John Eby is the district coordinator of communication with the Pickens County Schools.
“The challenge for a district making broad statements about what school’s going to look like for a child with an IEP is that it is individualized,” Eby said.
He says an IEP, an Individualized Education Plan is specific for students who have a learning difficulties.
“The 504 applies specifically to the fiscal, physical needs,” Eby said.
He says those who work in the Special Education Department are setting up services for students who have hearing disabilities and for those who need speech therapy.
“So that the teacher can wear a shield and maintain a distance of at least six feet,” Eby said.
He says the goal is to try and make sure all students get what they need in a safe way.
