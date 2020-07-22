GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tabatha Sais-Harber’s son Philip goes to school in Pickens County. He has both down syndrome and severe autism.
“He’s probably got the mind of a 15 month old, and the body of a 10-year-old,“ said Harber of her son.
She adds that Philip has his own unique set of challenges in a pandemic that is all about minimizing contact with surfaces and covering up. She’s worried about returning him to school in person in the fall.
“He’s very oral, so he likes to put his mouth on toys, on walls, he just doesn’t know any better,” Harber said. “He doesn’t want his face to be touched, so there’s no way he would ever wear a mask.”
And although Pickens county has a virtual Academy, she says it will be ineffective for her son as well because of his severe learning disabilities.
“I don’t think special needs children are being thought of in this new process,“ she remarked. “It’s very scary, and I don’t know what to do.“
Today in Greenville County, the district addressed their special needs plans in greater detail.
“If the family chooses to enroll their students in our virtual program, we will hold an IEP meeting to talk about how things will be different,” explained assistant superintendent of special education Traci Hogan.
Hogan says that the biggest question for the 11,000 students on IEP‘s in Greenville County is: can it be done?
“We are going to need to teach a lot of students about social distancing,“ she said. “And we will have visual cues throughout the buildings.“
Hogan says instruction plans will have to be modified, and they are making every effort they can to include instructors who know the student in the process. But Harber says that she can’t see how it’ll ever work.
“What about the kids who won’t wear masks?” she asked. “What about the ones that are going to lick all the toys, or lick the walls? I hate to say it, but that’s what’s going to happen. What about the germs? What about them going home to their grandparents who are 82? Great grandparents? What about their little brothers who are two years old?”
Harber worries the answers to these questions will come too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.