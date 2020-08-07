GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Noah McDonald is an active four-year-old with a lot of energy.
“I like to go to the park. I like to do puzzles. I like to play in the sand with all my dinosaurs,” McDonald said.
He’s pretty smart and also understands the importance of trying to stay healthy.
“So I don’t get Coronavirus.”
After he also pays attention to his hands.
“Clean them, wash them. I do a-b-c-d,” he said.
His grandmother, Celine Matais, says Noah will be homeschooled for 4-K.
“I think it’s going to be very difficult for the kids and the teachers too,” Matais said.”You have to- the mask and teaching a class, with a mask.”
During a Facebook live conversation Greenville County School District Superintendent Burke Royster addressed parents’ concerns.
One post read- “Let them have one parent walk them in on the first day.”
Another parent wrote a similar post- “Something needs to change.”
“I tell parents have a plan for every school scenario, so your child’s aware of what might happen,” Dr. Caitlin McLear said.
She’s a psychologist with Vive Psych in Greenville.
I think for their kids, I think it’s preparing them- talking through- School’s going to look differently this year. I might not be able to walk you, what are some of the things we can do to be brave together,” she said.
She says children model behavior they see from parents and if a child sees a parent doesn’t trust where they’re sending them, they won’t trust the environment either.
“Convey to your child that your teachers are doing their best to keep you safe. The school is doing their best to keep you safe,” McLear said.
She says parents should try and focus on what they can control and for Noah McDonald, it’s just being a kid.
