GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Parkdale Mills announces that they are holding a hiring event on August 24, 2021 to fill multiple positions.
The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on August 24. It will be at the SCC Cherokee Campus located at 101 Campus Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341.
They are hiring the following positions.
- Operators at a pay rate of $12.49 to $15 per hour
- Technicians at a pay rate of $17.10 per hour
Those interested can apply online at www.jobs.scworks.org and attend the event on August 24.
