Fire on Anderson Road

Crews respond to a fire on Anderson Road (FOX Carolina, January 21, 2022)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Parker District Fire Department said crews responded to a fire along Anderson Road this afternoon.

They are asking people to avoid the area as they work to put out the fire. 

Officials were unable to release any other information regarding the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

