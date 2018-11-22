GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two mobile homes are scorched Thursday evening after a fire in Greenville.
Parker Fire District chief Steve Alverson tells FOX Carolina his crews have put the flames out, but are still at the scene on East Morgan Street. Alverson says both homes were vacant, and that the investigation is in the early stages.
Greenville County deputies and fire investigators are now on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
Nobody was injured while battling the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.